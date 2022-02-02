Yes, Tom Brady Retirement Confirms Patriots Made Right Decision To Move On

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady announcing his official retirement Tuesday signaled both the end of a brief (but successful) era for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a well-timed (but difficult) decision made by the New England Patriots.

Let’s first address the obvious: Brady undoubtedly played at an extremely high level each of the past two seasons in Tampa Bay. He won the seventh Super Bowl of his storybook career and finished his first season with a new organization on a celebratory boat ride and ensuing Lombardi Trophy toss. Brady responded to that season by going out and performing like an NFL MVP candidate in 2021. Brady retires after playing some of the best football of his career, and does so on his own terms. His career will never be matched.

The finality of his decision, however, also brings some closure to the Patriots.

And the Patriots — and their fans — should be happy with where the organization currently stands in the post-Brady era. It would not be the same if he were to re-sign that cold and dark day in March 2020.

There are two key reasons behind the promise.

First, when Brady left for Tampa Bay prior to the 2020 season, the Patriots were in a far worse spot. New England’s roster was limited in talent after multiple misses in NFL draft and reluctance to overhaul in free agency. It caused Brady to seemingly be miserable at the end of his tenure at One Patriot Place, as he appeared disinterested during the final stretch all while the Patriots fell off.

Sure, the 2020 season with Cam Newton behind center was among the lowest of points in the past two decades. But how significantly would Brady have improved that ’20 team? Would the 7-9 Patriots make up a six-game difference behind the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills? No. Does he improve the ’20 group by four wins — what it needed for a playoff spot? That’s debatable, too. The fact that Brady led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa should not draw any parallels to him being able to do the same in New England.