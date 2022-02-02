Dolphins Release Statement After Ex-Coach Brian Flores Files Lawsuit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Dolphins’ decision to fire Brian Flores at the conclusion of their 2021 season shook the football world, and that proved to only be the beginning of the rumblings in Miami.

Flores on Tuesday sued three teams — the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos — and the NFL alleging racial discrimination. Flores claims the issue factored into his firing in Miami, as well as his recent interview processes with Denver and New York.

Not long after Flores filed the lawsuit, which alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross incentivized him to “tank” during the 2019 season and that he was “treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with” in Miami, the organization issued a formal statement.

“We are aware of the lawsuit through the media reports that came out this afternoon,” the statement reads, per USA Today. “We vehemently deny any allegations of racial discrimination and are proud of the diversity and inclusion throughout our organization. The implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect. We will be withholding further comment on the lawsuit at this time.”

The Broncos and the Giants also released statements on the matter, with both franchises denying all allegations made against them in Flores’ lawsuit.