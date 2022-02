NESN Logo Sign In

Jake DeBrusk led all scorers with two goals in the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win against the Seattle Kraken. Boston forward David Pastrnak continued to show why he’s one of the top scorers in the league and Brad Marchand made his anticipated return after serving a six-game suspension.

Meredith Gorman has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.