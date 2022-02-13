Harry Higgs, Joel Dahmen Go Shirtless At 16 As WM Phoenix Open Crowd Goes Wild

NESN Logo Sign In

You never know what you’re going to see at the PGA Tour’s WM Phoenix Open — for better or worse.

Good luck finding a better highlight in sports Sunday — yes, we know what else is going on — than what golf Twitter darling Harry Higgs did at the famous 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale on Sunday.

Higgs, who made a charge to the top Thursday, fell back as the weekend progressed and on Sunday entered No. 16, the stadium hole, at even par for the tournament. Higgs looked bound to drop another stroke as he lined up a lengthy putt just to save par.

Well, Higgs drained the putt, and the lovable potbelly gave the boisterous crowd what it wanted, dropping his putter and, well, flashing the greenside fans.

What we don’t get in that video, fortunately or unfortunately, was Higgs’ playing partner, Joel Dahmen, joined in the fun and ripped his own shirt off as the celebration continued on the green.

Dahmen and the Big Rigg in all their glory pic.twitter.com/arFge96qLu — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) February 13, 2022

We could have seen this coming, though. Literally. Dahmen tweeted about it Saturday night after learning he’d be paired with Higgs.