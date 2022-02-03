Where U.S. Stands In World Cup Qualifying After Win Vs. Honduras

NESN Logo Sign In

Nothing’s locked up yet, but the chances of the United States Men’s Soccer Team traveling to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup are getting better by the day.

The United States came out on top in their World Cup Qualifier against Honduras on Wednesday night, 3-0. It was an impressive effort — especially after losing 2-0 to Canada on Sunday — to put the the USMNT in striking position of a World Cup berth.

There’s just one qualifying period left of three games, but through the first 11 the United States is 6-3-2. It currently sits in second place in the CONCACAF standings behind Canada.

The top three teams in the standings automatically earn a bid to Qatar and the fourth place team will play in a one-game playoff to earn a trip to the World Cup.

The USMNT is in a good position to make the final field of 32, but they still have some work to do. Mexico currently holds the third spot in the standings followed by Panama, but the two close the qualifying window by facing each other.

If Mexico were to pull out the win they would tie the United States with 21 points, but would have to win by five to take over the No. 2 spot due to goal differential. If Panama were to win, they’d jump Mexico in the standings and sit a point behind the U.S. with 20, and Mexico would be three behind at 18.

With three games remaining — including one against Mexico and Panama — it’s still anyone’s game, but one more win for the United States could do the trick.