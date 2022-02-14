Joe Mixon Couldn’t Have Found Better Time To Throw First Career Pass

NESN Logo Sign In

If you thought a non-quarterback would throw a touchdown in Super Bowl XVI, big props to you.

Joe Mixon — yes, you read that right — threw the first touchdown pass of day for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams and it was glorious.

Quarterback Joe Burrow took the hand off and flipped it to Mixon who rolled to his right and found receiver Tee Higgins uncovered in the back of the endzone.

You can check out the play for yourself below:

Mixon had never attempted a pass in his five-year career until the Super Bowl and attempted just one while in college at Oklahoma.

The Super Bowl is the perfect time to try something new, we guess.