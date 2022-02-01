NBC New York Can’t Be Serious With This Tweet About Tom Brady Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady, who announced his retirement Tuesday, is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time NFL MVP and 15-time Pro Bowler who holds numerous records and perhaps is the greatest football player in history.

Yet WNBC-TV, otherwise known as NBC New York, apparently believes a pair of Super Bowl losses should lead the conversation about Brady’s career. “Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires,” the news station wrote in the tweet.

Take a look:

#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here https://t.co/xJUpRDfznQ — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) February 1, 2022

Hey, at least that tweet made some mention of things Brady did with the New England Patriots. The same can’t be said for Brady’s official announcement post, which has no mention of the organization for which he played 20 remarkable seasons.