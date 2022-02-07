NFL Analyst Projects Patriots’ Top Pick In Post-Senior Bowl Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The final quarter of the Patriots’ 2021 season highlighted New England’s pressing need to revamp its old and slow defense.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes Bill Belichick and company will address that issue in Round 1 in late April.

Reid on Monday released a two-round mock draft less than a week after two important pre-draft events: the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. With the 21st overall pick, Reid has the Patriots bolstering their secondary in the form of Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr.

“Booth is a ball hawk (five picks over the past two seasons) with the tools and technique to fit in Bill Belichick’s versatile scheme,” Reid wrote. “He improved as the season went along, showing off his ability to create turnovers. Booth has great instincts against the pass and run, and he has the talent to be an early starter in the NFL.”

Cornerback certainly is among New England’s biggest needs. The top man on the depth chart, J.C. Jackson, will enter the offseason in need of a new deal. Outside of the 2021 Pro Bowler, a group of De’Vante Bausby, Myles Byrant, Jalen Mills, Shaun Wade and Joejuan Williams leaves much to be desired.

If New England doesn’t use its top pick on a cornerback, linebacker or wide receiver also would be wise avenues to take.