NFL Honors Live Stream: Watch Award Show Online, On TV

It's sure to be a star-studded affair in LA

Before the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals battle it out in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, other NFL business needs to be taken care of in Los Angeles.

The “NFL Honors” award show will be held Thursday night at the YouTube Theater in LA. Nearly 20 awards will be handed out over the course of the evening, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Coach of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 also will be revealed during the ceremony.

Here’s how to watch the “NFL Honors” program online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, NFL Network
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN | NFL.com

