Odell Beckham Jr. Jokingly Praised Ex-Quarterback After Super Bowl TD

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the scoring in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night with a beauty of a touchdown.

With LA running trips to the right side, Odell Beckham Jr. generated a 1-on-1 matchup by curling from the slot to the outside. Matthew Stafford had his eyes on OBJ the whole way and floated a virtually perfect pass, which the three-time Pro Bowl selection high-pointed for a 17-yard touchdown grab.

After Beckham’s score and the ensuing moonwalk, Stafford asked the wide receiver if the pass was well-placed.

“Uh, I mean, Eli (Manning) used to throw it a little like –,” Beckham joked, as can be seen on the latest edition of “Inside the NFL” on Paramount+.

Beckham ultimately didn’t leave his quarterback without offering a compliment.

“I don’t know why you didn’t wear No. 10. All you throw is dimes,” Beckham said.

Unfortunately for Beckham, a torn ACL limited him to only two catches on football’s biggest stage. But the eighth-year pro nonetheless left SoFi Stadium as a Super Bowl champion for the first time in his eight-year career.