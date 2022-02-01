Patrice Bergeron Salutes Tom Brady After Legendary QB Retires

NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t long after Tom Brady broke into the NFL that a young Patrice Bergeron became a member of the Boston Bruins.

So, the B’s captain is like a lot of us in that he’s watched Brady’s journey intently over the years.

Brady announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, bringing an end to an illustrious 22-year career. Shortly after the news came down, Bergeron shared what he admired most about the 44-year-old.

“His competitiveness, first and foremost,” Bergeron said over Zoom. “The way that he approached the game, the way that he competed and wanted to win, his will to win was bar none the best I’ve seen and witnessed. It was a pleasure to watch for 22 years, an amazing career and a well-deserved retirement.”

Bergeron is in somewhat of a similar position to Brady. The 36-year-old is an unrestricted free agent after this season and expects to make a decision on his playing future over the summer.