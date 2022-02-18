Patrick Mahomes Seemingly Responds To Rumors About Fiancée, Brother

NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes seemingly is sticking up for his family.

As the NFL rumor mill picked up a report that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback asked his fiancée, Brittney Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, not to attend games in the upcoming NFL season, Mahomes appeared to dispel the report with a simple tweet.

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days,” he wrote.

Y?all just be making stuff up these days ??? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 18, 2022

Mahomes did not directly reference the report, which came from former New England Patriots player and current NFL analyst Rich Ohrnberger. But his tweet came hours after Ohrnberger’s report, which claimed “Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittney have become a distraction and their sideline antics are bad for his brand.”

Matthews and Jackson Mahomes long have irritated fans, who more often than not vocalize their opinions on social media. More recently, Matthews — from her luxury box — sprayed fans in the stands with champagne, several weeks after Jackson Mahomes filmed a TikTok video of him dancing on a memorial to Sean Taylor.

Regardless of how Patrick Mahomes feels about their antics, it seems he’ll continue to reserve tickets for the pair.