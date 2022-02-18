Did Patrick Mahomes Ask Fiancée, Brother To Not Attend Games Next Season?

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL players face a lot of distractions for whatever reason throughout the course of the season, and Patrick Mahomes is no different.

But when your family starts to become part of those distractions, there may be some problems.

Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, drew the ire of fans quite a bit this season for a slew of different reasons — from spraying freezing cold fans with champagne to dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial.

But a day after Patrick Mahomes defended Matthews from people being “weird” about their interaction at a Texas Tech basketball game, a new report surfaced that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback had a “sit down” with his fiancée and brother.

“Another interesting note…. I’ve been been told, Patrick Mahomes had a sit down following the season with his brother and fiancé(e),” ex-New England Patriots player Rich Ohrnberger tweeted Friday. “Ultimately it concluded with him asking them to not attend any games this upcoming season.

“Not surprisingly, Mahomes believes that Jackson and Brittany have become a distraction, and their sideline antics are bad for his brand.

“A lot can change over an offseason, but for now that’s the story as it was told to me.”