What Shane Vereen Believes Will Help Mac Jones ‘Tremendously’ In 2022

Everyone talks about the Patriots adding an elite receiver, but there might be a simpler path toward helping Mac Jones take his game to a higher level next season.
Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both were excelling in 2021, but neither are major threats in the passing game — not yet, at least. James White filled that with his usual excellence until he suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3, leaving Brandon Bolden to handle the bulk of receiving-back duties the rest of the way.
Former Patriot Shane Vereen, who himself was a great passing-down back over four seasons in New England, believes the potential return of White could change everything for Jones.
“The progression of Mac Jones from Week 1 until the end of the season — I saw significant improvement,” Vereen said during NBC Sports Boston’s latest “The Next Pats Podcast” episode. “I think Mac Jones, what he lacks, maybe, in physical ability he makes up for in mental fortitude and mental toughness. And, I just wanna see what he does next year. I don’t think he needs much. I think the experience that he got his rookie year, I think the way they lost to Buffalo, that’s gonna be a very big motivating factor this offseason.
“Getting James White back is going to help tremendously. I still haven’t seen a linebacker cover him. I haven’t seen a nickel (cornerback) too well, either. I expect big things if he’s able to come back and be himself again next year. … But that’s where it really helps a quarterback, it’s the mismatch situation … it’s the security blanket.”
Vereen went on to offer insight into why he and Tom Brady played so well together.
Vereen obviously knows what he’s talking about, but he might be engaging in some wishful thinking, along with some positional bias.
White, who will be a free agent this offseason, just turned 30 years old and is coming off major hip surgery. It’s fair to wonder whether he’ll play at all next season, let alone at a high level. Plus, Bolden did a great job of filling in for White in 2021, and the Patriots offense still struggled at various points.
The emergence of either Harris or Stevenson — or the Dion Lewis-like J.J. Taylor — as real weapons in the passing game would be a huge development for Jones and the Patriots. New England’s offense is at its best when it features at least one running back capable of picking up blitzes and running routes at a high level.
Still, bringing in a Pro Bowl-caliber pass-catcher — Odell Beckham Jr., anyone? — should be the top priority for the Patriots as they look to improve on the offensive side of the ball.
NESN’s Big Game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank.