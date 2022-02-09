What Shane Vereen Believes Will Help Mac Jones ‘Tremendously’ In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Everyone talks about the Patriots adding an elite receiver, but there might be a simpler path toward helping Mac Jones take his game to a higher level next season.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both were excelling in 2021, but neither are major threats in the passing game — not yet, at least. James White filled that with his usual excellence until he suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 3, leaving Brandon Bolden to handle the bulk of receiving-back duties the rest of the way.

Former Patriot Shane Vereen, who himself was a great passing-down back over four seasons in New England, believes the potential return of White could change everything for Jones.

“The progression of Mac Jones from Week 1 until the end of the season — I saw significant improvement,” Vereen said during NBC Sports Boston’s latest “The Next Pats Podcast” episode. “I think Mac Jones, what he lacks, maybe, in physical ability he makes up for in mental fortitude and mental toughness. And, I just wanna see what he does next year. I don’t think he needs much. I think the experience that he got his rookie year, I think the way they lost to Buffalo, that’s gonna be a very big motivating factor this offseason.

“Getting James White back is going to help tremendously. I still haven’t seen a linebacker cover him. I haven’t seen a nickel (cornerback) too well, either. I expect big things if he’s able to come back and be himself again next year. … But that’s where it really helps a quarterback, it’s the mismatch situation … it’s the security blanket.”

Vereen went on to offer insight into why he and Tom Brady played so well together.

"I don't think [Mac Jones] needs much… getting James White back is going to help tremendously."@ShaneVereen34 breaks down why the return of James White as a 'backfield binky' option for Mac Jones could be the most important offseason addition for the #Patriots ? pic.twitter.com/NgH6DToiam — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) February 9, 2022

Vereen obviously knows what he’s talking about, but he might be engaging in some wishful thinking, along with some positional bias.