Bruce Cassidy Not Really Surprised Brad Marchand Has In-Person Hearing

Brad Marchand soon will learn his fate after punching and high-sticking Tristan Jarry toward the end of the Boston Bruins’ loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy isn’t all too shocked the actions were followed by an in-person hearing.

Marchand was given a match penalty and ejected from the game, and will have his hearing via Zoom on Wednesday night. Because it is in-person, he could be suspended at least five games. This certainly isn’t ideal given the fact Patrice Bergeron won’t play in Thursday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to a head injury.

After Wednesday’s practice Cassidy was asked if he was surprised at the fact that his forward got the in-person hearing.

“I don’t know if surprised is the right word. You never know how they’re going to deal with it,” Cassidy told reporters. “Obviously I do believe you have to protect goaltenders in those situations. We’d want ours protected. Didn’t look like there was any sort of injury, hopefully that’s factored in as well.”

As for what led to the altercation, Cassidy wasn’t quite sure.

“All I saw at the second period was it looked like (Jarry) had a puck on his stick, March knocked it off, a little gamesmanship,” he said. “I don’t think that’s any reason to get either party upset, to be honest with you.”

“At the end of the game, I don’t know if words were exchanged, I wasn’t on the ice. But still, you shouldn’t go after a goaltender in that situation unless you’re pushed into the crease or he sticks you first, which I did not see. It could have happened, but I don’t think it did. Same as (Tuesday) night, March just has to have control of his emotions in that situation, live to fight another day get ready for the next game and unfortunately, it got the best of him.”