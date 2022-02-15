What Beanpot Title Means For Boston University Moving Forward

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Boston University is one of the hottest teams in college hockey right now.

The Terriers took down the three-time reigning champion Northeastern Huskies in the Beanpot championship Monday night to earn their 31st title in the school history and first since 2015.

Boston University also extended its win streak to seven with the victory over No. 13 Northeastern and put itself in position to make some noise come playoff time.

The Terriers just are two points behind both UMass and UMass Lowell for the Hockey East lead and still have four conference games remaining. Realistically, they could still gain ground in the standings but no matter what, they will be a dangerous team when the Hockey East playoffs come around.

Their hot streak has come at the perfect time and has seen them rise all the way to No. 17 in this week’s national polls and that now could rise next week.

Terriers head coach Albie O’Connell discussed what winning the Beanpot can now do for the squad as they attempt to accomplish even bigger goals.

“It’ll definitely give us some confidence in a big game that we have to show up and play a certain way,” O’Connell said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. When you get to the point where you’ve won a championship, you know how to play in those games.”