The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale continued to be one of the best scenes for fan reactions Saturday during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Sam Ryder hit a hole-in-one in the third round of Saturday’s tournament. As soon as the ball went in, the crowd went absolutely wild with raucous cheers and dousing Ryder with drinks. It looked like a full-on champagne celebration after a championship win.

Get hype.



Every angle of the insanity following @SamRyderSU's hole-in-one. pic.twitter.com/8d7lUaPMhG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2022

Sam Ryder hole in one pic.twitter.com/IgYYsaUEGh — robert (@rcneumann) February 12, 2022

Sam Ryder's hole-in-one sparks wild beer-filled scene at Phoenix Open https://t.co/VxD0wYI0uY pic.twitter.com/bEk7QVEAeR — New York Post (@nypost) February 12, 2022

SAM RYDER! ACE ON 16!



WHAT A MOMENT. pic.twitter.com/bY3oSFM4nx — GOLF on CBS ? (@GOLFonCBS) February 12, 2022

Now that’s how you celebrate a hole-in-one.