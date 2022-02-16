It Certainly Seems Like Aaron Donald, Sean McVay Offered Answer On Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Reports surfaced prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI indicating if the Rams claimed the crown, Los Angeles defensive tackle Aaron Donald could consider retiring after eight dominant seasons in the league.

Similar rumors came about pertaining to Rams head coach Sean McVay leading up to Sunday’s game, expressing maybe he could take a lucrative NFL analyst position.

Well, the Rams’ win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI seemingly would provide the perfect exit for both McVay and Donald, but it doesn’t exactly seem like either is considering stepping away based on what transpired at LA’s Super Bowl parade Wednesday.

McVay, in the midst of celebration, started chants of “Run it back! Run it back! Run it back!,” before passing the question to Donald.

“We built a super team, we can bring the super team back, why not run it back?,” Donald said during the parade. “We can be world champs again.”

"RUN IT BACK, RUN IT BACK." ?



Sean McVay and Aaron Donald have one thing on their mind at the @RamsNFL parade. pic.twitter.com/prAVO9tDHZ — NFL (@NFL) February 16, 2022

Donald, a seven-time All-Pro, proved Sunday how he continues to be arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. He was dominant in the 23-20 victory with a team-high seven pressures and two sacks. Donald didn’t offer any indication of what his future would hold immediately after the Super Bowl victory, a similar mindset to McVay.