Sharks Coach Didn’t Think There Was Much Contact On Hit That Injured Mario Ferraro

Mario Ferraro suffered what appeared to be an ankle injury during the second period of the San Jose Sharks’ 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night when he and Taylor Hall were racing toward the puck.

Hall slightly pushed Ferraro, who fell awkwardly into the end boards. The Sharks defenseman needed help off the ice and did not return to the game.

After the game, Sharks head coach Bob Boughner was asked about the play that led to Ferraro’s injury.

“I only got to see it once on the bench. It didn’t look like it was a ton of contact,” Boughner told reporters, per the Sharks. “It looked like Mario went in off-balance. I have to look at it again to give you an honest opinion.

“… It’s just one after another,” Boughner added of San Jose’s injuries. “We’ve got eight regulars out of our lineup right if you start considering (Nicolas) Meloche, (Jaycob) Megna, (Erik) Karlsson, (Kevin) Labanc, (Nikolai) Knyzhov, Rudy Balcers. I mean, the list goes on and on. It’s tough to keep plugging holes every night.”

Logan Couture, who was on the ice when the play happened, said he heard Ferraro scream in pain.

“I was on the ice. I saw him go down and I heard him scream,” Couture told reporters, per the Sharks. “I didn’t actually see what happened. The ref said (Hall) pushed him from behind.”