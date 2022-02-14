Watch Ja’Marr Chase Make Insane One-Handed Catch In Super Bowl LVI

Chase beat star cornerback Jalen Ramsey

by

Ja’Marr Chase, ladies and gentlemen.

In the opening quarter of his first Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie phenom beat Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey for an incredible one-handed catch.

The highlight-reel reception picked up 46 yards, moving the Bengals into the red zone. The Rams’ defense stiffened near its own goal line, holding Cincinnati to a chip-shot field goal that cut LA’s early lead to 7-3.

Big plays like this were commonplace for Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow this season. The former LSU teammates quickly formed one of the NFL’s top QB-receiver duos, with Chase racking up 81 catches to 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

NESN’s big game coverage is presented by Berkshire Bank

More Super Bowl:

Drake Can Thank Odell Beckham Jr. For $1 Million Payout Early In Super Bowl
Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Previous Article

This Odell Beckham Stat Continues To Make Browns Look Terrible

Picked For You

Related