Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Exchange Love (And Trees) On Valentine’s Day

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are looking to make the world a greener place this Valentine’s Day.

The two took to Instagram on Monday to express their love for each other, a simple gesture that included a few photos, a couple of personalized messages and a very public “gift” exchange.

Brady, a former quarterback of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posted to Instagram with the caption: “Happy valentines day Lovvvey?Te amo muito (three green heart emojis)”

Bündchen, a well-known supermodel, posted with the caption: “Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo (red heart emoji) Feliz dia dos namorados lovvvey! Espero que goste do teu presente. Vamos plantar amor e deixar o mundo mais verde! Te amo.”

It appears Brady and Bündchen gave each other “a special gift of trees” this Valentine’s Day, as they each included a graphic from The Nature Conservancy’s “Plant a Billion Trees” campaign.