Tom Brady Posts Sappy Anniversary Message For Wife Gisele Bündchen

NESN Logo Sign In

Longtime NFL quarterback Tom Brady seems like he is enjoying the first few weeks of his retirement, and took to social media to share a rather sappy anniversary post for his wife Gisele Bündchen.

“13 (years) ago, we both said ‘I do’ & you have been the best thing that ever happened to me,” Brady wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening. “I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother & wife in the world & I am blessed to call you my wife.”

13 yrs ago, we both said ?I do? & you have been the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you more now than I ever could have imagined. You are the best mother & wife in the world & I am blessed to call you my wife. Te amo muito meu amor ????@giseleofficial? pic.twitter.com/L77jK2tqSL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 26, 2022

Brady and Bündchen seemingly now will get to start their next chapter together after the seven-time Super Bowl champion announced he would be stepping away from the game. Brady credited his family as part of that decision, and expressed his desire to spend more time with them.

Many have wondered if Brady will, in fact, remain retired (he never actually said the word ‘retired’) or if he could return to the gridiron. If not, it appears Brady will have options for another job as there reportedly is interest in the 44-year-old as a broadcaster.