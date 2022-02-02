Was ESPN Right With David Ortiz’s Spot On Top-100 All-Time List?

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz was one of the best players of all-time.

Whether you agree or disagree, his recent selection for induction into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame speaks volumes.

Ortiz is one of, if not the most important player in Boston Red Sox history and over his illustrious career smashed 541 home runs, drove in 1,768 runs, collected 2,472 hits, tallied 1,319 walks and finished his career with a .286 batting average. His stats obviously were great and look like Hall of Fame numbers, but he even more importantly helped lead the Red Sox to three World Series titles, including the Curse of the Bambino-breaking 2004 championship.

All of his accomplishments have landed him a spot on ESPN’s ranking of the top 100 MLB players of all-time at No. 63 sandwiched between fellow Hall of Famers Eddie Matthews and Mel Ott and two spots behind fellow Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski.

The top 25 players in ESPN’s rankings will be revealed Thursday.