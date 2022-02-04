What Mic’d-Up J.C. Jackson Said To AFC Teammates At Pro Bowl Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson was all smiles Thursday as he took the field for practice ahead of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The New England Patriots cornerback and first-time Pro Bowler was mic’d-up for the day, offering fans a glimpse inside his conversations with a number of his AFC teammates.

Jackson could be seen chatting with Kansas City Chiefs pass-catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a few Tennessee Titans coaches, who are leading the AFC squad at this year’s NFL all-star game.

Cameras also caught a conversation between Jackson and Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater, who was voted to his 10th Pro Bowl this season

“Crazy doing this,” Jackson told Slater. “It’s a blessing, bro. Still got it, man. Still making Pro Bowls. I’m happy to see you out here, man.”

“I appreciate it,” Slater replied. “I’m glad you’re out here, too.”

It remains to be seen whether Jackson and Slater will play another game together in Patriots uniforms. Both are impending free agents, and the latter has yet to announce whether he plans to continue playing or retire.