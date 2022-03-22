Alex Cora Sheds Light On Red Sox Rotation, Garrett Whitlock’s Role

Opening Day is approaching and the Red Sox are beginning to finalize what their starting rotation will look like.
Boston will be without Chirs Sale to begin the 2022 Major League Baseball season after the southpaw suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage, paving the way for Nathan Eovaldi to be the Red Sox’s Opening Day starter for the third straight year.
Nick Pivetta is a lock for the rotation, and Tanner Houck “most likely” will begin the season as a starter.
But what about Michael Wacha?
“I can tell you he’s pitching Detroit Game 1,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “I didn’t feel like saying it (Monday).”
The Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet for a three-game series beginning April 11.
When it comes to Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock, it’s unclear where they will start the season. But judging by Cora’s comments, it seems Whitlock will begin in the bullpen, where he thrived in 2021.
“We have a plan with some of them and we have to see how it goes here,” Cora said. ” … Rich and Garrett, we’re going to stretch out and we’ll see how we use them. I think the most important thing is to get them through the spring training and make decisions when we have to. We got the off-day right away, so maybe they can come out of the bullpen the first day or even Saturday when Nick pitches.
“I don’t think you guys know whether he’s going to be a good starter or not. Everybody’s saying he should be a starter, how do we know that? One thing we know is he went multiple innings and he was really good last year, and yeah, he’s built as a starter, but this is unchartered waters, right? He was hurt a few years ago, so we have to be smart.”
Whitlock, a Rule 5 draft pick from the New York Yankees, was reliable out of the bullpen last season. Though he was developed as a starter with the Yankees, injuries set him back and the Red Sox, rightfully, are being careful with the right-hander.
While we don’t quite know the exact starting rotation, Cora was confident in saying who Eovaldi will match up against in Detroit.
“One thing for sure is Nate against Eduardo (Rodriguez),” Cora said.
Time is ticking to get the rotation set in stone, but it sounds like Cora at least has an idea as to who the five pitchers will be to open the season.