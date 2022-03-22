Alex Cora Sheds Light On Red Sox Rotation, Garrett Whitlock’s Role

NESN Logo Sign In

Opening Day is approaching and the Red Sox are beginning to finalize what their starting rotation will look like.

Boston will be without Chirs Sale to begin the 2022 Major League Baseball season after the southpaw suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage, paving the way for Nathan Eovaldi to be the Red Sox’s Opening Day starter for the third straight year.

Nick Pivetta is a lock for the rotation, and Tanner Houck “most likely” will begin the season as a starter.

But what about Michael Wacha?

“I can tell you he’s pitching Detroit Game 1,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “I didn’t feel like saying it (Monday).”

The Red Sox and Detroit Tigers meet for a three-game series beginning April 11.

When it comes to Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock, it’s unclear where they will start the season. But judging by Cora’s comments, it seems Whitlock will begin in the bullpen, where he thrived in 2021.