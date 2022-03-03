Brad Stevens Not Surprised By Grant Williams’ Improved Outside Shooting

NESN Logo Sign In

Grant Williams has been a welcome surprise for the Boston Celtics offensively.

While fans may consider Williams’ skillset to favor defense, Brad Stevens has been expecting a boost in offensive production from the third-year Celtics forward.

When asked if he’s been surprised by how well Williams has shot this season on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich” on Wednesday, Stevens said, “Not really, Grant was always a really good shooter in practice. What I like is that he shoots when he’s open. If not, he passes it or he drives it and makes a play,” as transcribed by Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

Williams has averaged 7.7 points this season while shooting 49.2% from the field. Most impressively, Williams is shooting 43.8% from behind the arc. He’s also averaging 16 minutes per game, up from his previous career-high of nine minutes.

As his play continues to elevate, expect Williams to continue to see increased usage for the Celtics.

The Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Garden. The game will be broadcast on TNT.