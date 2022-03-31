Bruce Arians Explains How Tom Brady Influenced His Retirement Decision

NESN Logo Sign In

Had Tom Brady chosen to stay retired, Bruce Arians likely still would be coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arians, who surprisingly announced Wednesday that he was retiring from coaching and taking a role in the Buccaneers’ front office, explained his reasoning Thursday in a news conference, saying having Brady back gave him confidence that successor Todd Bowles would inherit a competitive team.

“I thought about it after the season, but it wasn’t right,” Arians told reporters in Tampa. “Obviously, going through the combine, going through all that process, trying to build next year’s team without Tom, and then when Tom said he’d come back, it was like, ‘Whew, now it’s easy.’ We’re in the best shape we’ve ever been. There’s no better time to pass the torch than now.

“I don’t know what February brings, but I know what today brings, and it makes me really happy.”

Arians couldn’t pinpoint exactly when he made his decision to retire, but he said it happened “shortly” after he spoke with Brady and learned that the quarterback was returning for the 2022 season. The 44-year-old QB announced his retirement in early February but decided less than six weeks later to continue his playing career.

“(General manage) Jason (Licht) and I have been talking about this, and obviously we included (team owner) Joel (Glazer) and Tom and a couple other people,” Arians said. “It’s something — it wasn’t spur-of-the-moment.”

He added: “I don’t know the exact date or time, but (it was) shortly after Tom and I talked and Jason and Joel. I sat down with my wife and then we said, ‘Let’s do this.’ And then we talked about what’s next, stepping over to the front office and doing that job. So there’s no actual minute that it happened. It was building. I felt very comfortable after talking with Tom that the franchise was in great shape.”