Bruce Cassidy Provides Latest Update On Bruins D-Man Urho Vaakanainen

Urho Vaakanainen is getting closer to a return.

The Bruins defenseman suffered an upper-body injury in Boston’s win against the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 1. Vaakanainen returned for two games Feb. 17 and 19, but was a late scratch against the Colorado Avalanche due to illness and has not played since.

Vaakanainen did not travel with the Bruins on their most recent road trip, which wraps up Saturday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets, but has resumed skating back in Boston.

“We’re with so limited practice, I can’t tell you a timeline, if he would be an option for Monday or not,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters prior to Saturday’s game, per team-provided audio. “Let’s get back to Boston and see.”

Getting Vaakanainen back certainly would provide a boost to the blue line, considering he was playing some strong hockey before his injury and before being a late scratch.

Bruins-Blue Jackets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.