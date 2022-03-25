Bruins Notes: Boston Staying Humble After Dominant Win Vs. Lightning

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Bruins have given the defending Stanley Cup championships quite a hard time this season.

Boston hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden, and thanks to a last-minute hat trick from David Pastrnak, they achieved a 3-2 comeback victory to jump ahead of the Lightning in the standings, improving to 40-19-5 on the season.

Despite playing from behind, Boston dominated the Lightning throughout. They outshot the visitors 39-24 — highlighted by a 17-6 shot advantage in the second period — and claimed 57% of faceoffs.

“To beat a great team like Tampa is a confidence booster, and I think at the same time we deserved to win today,” Pastrnak said.

The victory is the second for the Bruins against Tampa Bay in three meetings so far this season. After dropping the first matchup, 3-2 in overtime, Boston raced out to a dominant 5-2 win in January.

But the Bruins aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

“This is a two-time defending Stanley Cup champion,” Cassidy said. We’re excited we won and played well. But we’re not getting ahead of ourselves either here. We know who Tampa Bay is. They know who they are, and the road runs through them eventually.”