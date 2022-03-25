Hampus Lindholm Gushes About Bruins Teammates, Fans After Debut

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — Hampus Lindholm didn’t wait long to get involved with the Bruins.

The new defenseman, who was a trade-deadline pickup from the Anaheim Ducks, was credited with the secondary assist on David Pastrnak’s second-period goal Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

During an interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards at the first intermission, Lindholm did not get into specifics about the emotions behind his debut — though he did make a hilarious quip that his girlfriend thought he looked great in Bruins colors.

Following the 3-2 victory, he spoke at length about his emotions upon joining his new team.

“I felt good. I love that feeling,” Lindholm said. “A little butterflies, a little nervous getting out there. That’s why you play the game. The fans here are unbelievable. I have to say thank you to them for supporting the whole game. It was so loud out there. It makes it more fun to play. It was good to get the first game under your belt there and get a win. That was huge for us.”