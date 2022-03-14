Bruins Sign Providence College Captain Mike Callahan To New Contract

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins last month acquired the rights to defenseman Mike Callahan from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in 2024.

On Monday, the Bruins announced they’ve signed Callahan to a two-year entry-level contract that begins in the 2022-23 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $883,750.

The 22-year-old blueliner spent the last four seasons at Providence College, where he served as the Friars’ captain for the last three. The Coyotes selected Callahan in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Callahan, listed at 6-foot-2 and 196 pounds, totaled 13 goals and 53 assists for 66 points in 136 career games with Providence. The Franklin, Mass., native played in the USHL before that.