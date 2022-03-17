Bruins Trade Targets: Pros, Cons Of Potential Deal For Conor Garland

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins find themselves trying to gain ground in the Atlantic Division standings with the March 21 NHL trade deadline right around the corner.

There are some trade targets that would make sense for Boston to look into. We’ll examine a few possible Bruins trade targets and offer a verdict on whether the team should make the move. Next up: Conor Garland.

The hysteria surrounding the NHL trade deadline is heightening with moves beginning to be made throughout the league. Boston has the potential to be a Stanley Cup contender but probably still is a move or two away from its final form heading into the playoff run.

The Bruins can and should look to address needs on both sides of the ice. We’ve provided in-depth looks at potential additions on the defensive side with Seattle Kraken defenseman Mike Giordano and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy, so it’s time we check out some offensive options beginning with Vancouver Canucks right winger Conor Garland.

Let’s dissect if Garland would be a good fit for the Black and Gold:

Age: 26

Position: Right wing

2022 stats: 14 goals, 18 assists, 32 points, 13 plus/minus, averaging 16:08 time on ice

Contract status: $4.95 million cap hit, signed through 2025-26 season

Have they already been linked to the B’s?: Yes

Pros

Garland is a player who was linked to the Bruins during his tenure with the Arizona Coyotes. Garland, who is on pace to eclipse his career-high in points (39), fits in the middle of any lineup. He has played the majority of the 2021-22 season on the first line alongside center J.T. Miller. Garland plays a gritty style, filling into the tougher areas while using his speed to generate offense. Vancouver signed Garland to a five-year, $24.75 million deal this past offseason meaning whoever lands him will receive a right winger with plenty of term on his contract.