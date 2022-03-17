How ‘Crazy’ Red Sox Arrival Opened Door To Kevin Millar’s ‘Second Home’

NESN Logo Sign In

Everything happens for a reason, right? Just ask Kevin Millar.

There was a point nearly two decades ago when Millar didn’t know whether he’d be in the United States, let alone Boston. Yet his whirlwind arrival to the Red Sox before the 2003 Major League Baseball season ultimately helped shape both the organization’s trajectory and his own long-term future.

NESN announced this week that Millar will serve as a color analyst for select Red Sox games during the 2022 season. The new job represents a homecoming for Millar, who played three seasons in Boston from 2003 to 2005.

“It’s funny, because if I was smart, I would have stayed in Boston and lived in Boston,” Millar told NESN.com last week, reflecting on his post-playing days to date. “I call it my second home. I’ve raised my family out here in Austin, Texas, but Boston is still home and I love going back there.”

Boston wasn’t always “home,” though. In fact, it took a rather interesting sequence of events for Millar to end up in New England after five seasons with the Florida Marlins.

“It was crazy, because after the ’02 season, I was non-tendered,” he explained. “And back then, there was a cesspool of non-tendered players who were very similar — like a Travis Lee, a Robert Fick, a Kevin Millar, a David Ortiz, a Brian Daubach. We were all like these 20 home run-hitting first basemen. Not superstars, but sitting here and we were all non-tendered.

“And then the Marlins sell my contract to Japan. And at that point, I agreed in principle to go over to Japan on a two-year deal. And next thing you know, (former Red Sox general manager) Theo Epstein, my man, claimed me off waivers. It was the first time that a player has ever been claimed off waivers when you’re going overseas.”