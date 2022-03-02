CT Sun’s Jonquel Jones Safely Flees Russia After Invasion Of Ukraine

NESN Logo Sign In

Jonquel Jones is out of Russia.

The Connecticut Sun superstar and reigning WNBA MVP told her Twitter followers Wednesday she landed safely in Turkey. Jones had been playing in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League for UMMC Yekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason, but she left country after it invaded Ukraine.

“Just landed in Turkey and all I want to do is cry,” Jones wrote in a tweet. “That situation was way more stressful than I realized. Thank you God for always watching over and protecting me ??????”

Jones then thanked those who expressed concern about her well-being, especially in the days that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“To everybody that messaged me, checked on me, asked a friend about me while I was in Russia I really want to say thank you. I felt that love fr fr ??,” she wrote in a tweet.

Jones joins a host of prominent athletes and sports organizations in cutting ties with Russia.