Ex-NFL Player Believes Patriots Rival Should Trade For Russell Wilson

The Dolphins no longer are going to try to bring Deshaun Watson to South Beach, but Ryan Clark believes Miami shouldn’t end its pursuit of a superstar quarterback altogether.

Clark was among the panel on Thursday’s episode of “Get Up” that debated which team should make a trade for Russell Wilson, who might not have a long-term future with the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL cornerback-turned-analyst acknowledged how the Fins could stand to improve under center and have the means to facilitate a blockbuster deal.

“I know that they keep saying that Tua Tagovailoa is their quarterback,” Clark said on ESPN. “Do you know what I’ve learned? When you have to keep reiterating that somebody is your quarterback, they actually might not be your quarterback. That’s what the Miami Dolphins are. They’re a team that has some capital that they can move off of. They have Jaylen Waddle, who’s a young superstar at the wide receiver position and they have a defense that’s turned the ball over under Brian Flores. So now, going forward, they should say we want Russell Wilson over Tua.”

Oddsmakers definitely can see Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, taking his talents to Miami. The Dolphins currently have the fifth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be Wilson’s next team.