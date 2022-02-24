Russell Wilson Odds: Could Seahawks QB Replace Tom Brady In Tampa Bay? This would be a bold trade by the Buccaneers by Ricky Doyle 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Wouldn’t it be something if Russell Wilson replaced Tom Brady seven years after the quarterbacks squared off in Super Bowl XLIX?

Perhaps we shouldn’t rule out the possibility.

Brady’s recent retirement means the Buccaneers need to find a QB before the 2022 NFL season, and while a bunch of names likely will surface until Tampa Bay fills its void, Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors for several months. The Seahawks are coming off a last-place finish in the NFC West, and there’s been enough speculation to at least entertain the idea of Seattle dealing its franchise signal-caller.

Which brings us to the betting market, where DraftKings Sportsbook recently released odds on Wilson’s next team. Unsurprisingly, the Seahawks are the favorites to keep Wilson at -250.

After that: the Buccaneers and Steelers, both at +1200.

Pittsburgh, like Tampa Bay, is seeking to replace a future Hall of Fame quarterback, as Ben Roethlisberger just announced his retirement after 18 seasons in black and gold.

Here’s how the full board looked at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon:

Seattle Seahawks -250

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers +1200

Philadelphia Eagles +1400

Miami Dolphins +1500

Washington Commanders +1800

New Orleans Saints +1800

Las Vegas Raiders +1800

Green Bay Packers +1800

Chicago Bears +2000

Minnesota Vikings +2500

Indianapolis Colts +2500

Denver Broncos +2500

Carolina Panthers +2500

Cleveland Browns +3000

Tennessee Titans +4000

San Francisco 49ers +5000

New York Giants +5000

New England Patriots +5000

New York Jets +6000

Houston Texans +6000

Baltimore Ravens +6000

Atlanta Falcons +6000

Los Angeles Rams +8000

Jacksonville Jaguars +8000

Arizona Cardinals +8000

Los Angeles Chargers +10000

Kansas City Chiefs +10000

Detroit Lions +10000

Dallas Cowboys +10000

Cincinnati Bengals +10000

Buffalo Bills +10000

The long odds speak to the relatively low number of potential suitors for Wilson, who at 33 years old is coming off a lackluster season by his standards. A bounce-back could be in order for the nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but there’s been a major influx of good young quarterbacks in recent years.

The Buccaneers and Steelers — the two favorites on the board beyond a return to Seattle — are intriguing fits, as each team is equipped with weapons and a championship-caliber defense. Adding Wilson immediately would thrust Tampa Bay or Pittsburgh into the Super Bowl conversation. As it stands right now, the Bucs and Steelers are 25-1 and 50-1 to win the Super Bowl, respectively.

Of course, there are several other QB dominoes to fall this offseason, all of which could impact the betting market. Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson have been kicked around in trade rumors, as well, and Kyler Murray’s situation with the Cardinals suddenly is one to monitor.