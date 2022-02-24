Russell Wilson Odds: Could Seahawks QB Replace Tom Brady In Tampa Bay?
This would be a bold trade by the Buccaneers
Wouldn’t it be something if Russell Wilson replaced Tom Brady seven years after the quarterbacks squared off in Super Bowl XLIX?
Perhaps we shouldn’t rule out the possibility.
Brady’s recent retirement means the Buccaneers need to find a QB before the 2022 NFL season, and while a bunch of names likely will surface until Tampa Bay fills its void, Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors for several months. The Seahawks are coming off a last-place finish in the NFC West, and there’s been enough speculation to at least entertain the idea of Seattle dealing its franchise signal-caller.
Which brings us to the betting market, where DraftKings Sportsbook recently released odds on Wilson’s next team. Unsurprisingly, the Seahawks are the favorites to keep Wilson at -250.
After that: the Buccaneers and Steelers, both at +1200.
Pittsburgh, like Tampa Bay, is seeking to replace a future Hall of Fame quarterback, as Ben Roethlisberger just announced his retirement after 18 seasons in black and gold.
Here’s how the full board looked at DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Thursday afternoon:
Seattle Seahawks -250
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1200
Pittsburgh Steelers +1200
Philadelphia Eagles +1400
Miami Dolphins +1500
Washington Commanders +1800
New Orleans Saints +1800
Las Vegas Raiders +1800
Green Bay Packers +1800
Chicago Bears +2000
Minnesota Vikings +2500
Indianapolis Colts +2500
Denver Broncos +2500
Carolina Panthers +2500
Cleveland Browns +3000
Tennessee Titans +4000
San Francisco 49ers +5000
New York Giants +5000
New England Patriots +5000
New York Jets +6000
Houston Texans +6000
Baltimore Ravens +6000
Atlanta Falcons +6000
Los Angeles Rams +8000
Jacksonville Jaguars +8000
Arizona Cardinals +8000
Los Angeles Chargers +10000
Kansas City Chiefs +10000
Detroit Lions +10000
Dallas Cowboys +10000
Cincinnati Bengals +10000
Buffalo Bills +10000
The long odds speak to the relatively low number of potential suitors for Wilson, who at 33 years old is coming off a lackluster season by his standards. A bounce-back could be in order for the nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but there’s been a major influx of good young quarterbacks in recent years.
The Buccaneers and Steelers — the two favorites on the board beyond a return to Seattle — are intriguing fits, as each team is equipped with weapons and a championship-caliber defense. Adding Wilson immediately would thrust Tampa Bay or Pittsburgh into the Super Bowl conversation. As it stands right now, the Bucs and Steelers are 25-1 and 50-1 to win the Super Bowl, respectively.
Of course, there are several other QB dominoes to fall this offseason, all of which could impact the betting market. Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson have been kicked around in trade rumors, as well, and Kyler Murray’s situation with the Cardinals suddenly is one to monitor.