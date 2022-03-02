Josh McDaniels Opens Up On Poaching Bill Belichick’s Patriots Assistants

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots apparently weren’t caught off guard by Josh McDaniels taking three assistants with him to Las Vegas.

Shortly after leading New England to become head coach of the Raiders, McDaniels hired away three Patriots offensive assistants: Mick Lombardi, Carmen Bricillo and Bo Hardegree. Lombardi will serve as Vegas’ new offensive coordinator after coaching wideouts in New England, while Hardegree will transition from an assistant role to quarterbacks coach and Bricillo will continue working with offensive linemen.

Much has been made about McDaniels’ actions, particularly how they might be received by Belichick, who previously condemned coaches who do exactly what McDaniels just did. McDaniels gave his thoughts on the issue Wednesday while speaking with reporters at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“I have great respect for Bill and that process. And spoke to him directly multiple times about any interest that I had in people that were there. And I’ll keep those conversations private, but never wanna do the wrong things relative to those things, obviously.

“Feel very fortunate that I had an opportunity to add a few people that I’ve worked with before, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. But, yeah, trying to do the right things relative to communicating with him or any other coach, for that matter, if you’re interested in somebody that works in their organization.”

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels spoke to Bill Belichick before poaching coaches from the Patriots? coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/swjCueFGzh — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 2, 2022

McDaniels declined to comment on the Patriots’ widely debated, and coordinator-less, offensive coaching staff, but did say he thinks highly of tight ends coach Nick Caley, whom many believe could be a future play-caller.