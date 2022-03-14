How Adrian Phillips, Patriots Reacted To J.C. Jackson Joining Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

Star cornerback J.C. Jackson is headed to the Los Angeles Chargers after reportedly agreeing to a massive contract on Monday.

Jackson reportedly signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with $40 million guaranteed.

While Patriots fans are distraught, his Patriots teammates are thrilled for Jackson, for the most part.

Adrian Philips reacted quickly to the news, saying: “Hell yea JC!!!!!! Much deserved!!! #elite”

After some time to reflect, Philips had more of a bittersweet feeling about the departure of his former teammate, posting a hilarious video of a man crying while saying “congratulations,” and captioning the tweet with “How I’m feeling since I won’t be playing with my dawg but happy he got that CHECK.”

Another member of the secondary, who re-signed with the Patriots on Sunday, had a shorter reaction, that was right to the point with three money bag emojis.

The Patriots will have to find their J.C. Jackson replacement during the remaining free agency period or during the NFL Draft.