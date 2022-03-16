How Red Sox Infield Looks After Kyle Schwarber Signs With Phillies

The Philadephia Phillies reportedly signed Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday. With the fan-favorite slugger headed elsewhere, where does the Boston Red Sox infield stand now?
First Base
If the season started today, Bobby Dalbec likely see the most time at first base.
After a shaky start, Dalbec became a highly productive member of the 2021 Red Sox. He only hit .240 but racked up 21 doubles, 25 home runs and most importantly 78 runs batted in.
Dalbec’s average jumped from .219 in the first half to .269 in the second. His OPS followed suit, increasing from .673 to .955.
The Red Sox also have MLB.com’s No. 18 prospect, Triston Casas, on the way. The former first-round pick reached AAA last season and could be major-league ready at some point in the 2022 season.
With rumors of Freddie Freeman potentially coming to Boston, the first base position might become a strength for the team.
Second Base
The Red Sox’ second base situation is a little unclear given Kiké Hernández’s positional versatility. If Hernández is placed at second base primarily, the Red Sox will be set with pairing the former Dodger with Christain Arroyo.
If Hernández is primarily placed in the outfield, the position becomes a little weaker. Arroyo has proven to be a quality big-league player, but has also had trouble staying on the field. In 2021, Arroyo made four separate trips to the injured list.
If the infield stands as is, the Red Sox could always move Hernández back to second and rely on Jackie Bradley Jr. in the outfield should Arroyo go down. Jonathan Araúz is still on the 40-man roster and could continue to provide depth at in the infield.
Shortstop
Xander Bogaerts is the clear starting shortstop barring a massive move likely involving Carlos Correa or Trevor Story.
Once again, Hernández and Araúz would be the natural depth options at shortstop, though the team could benefit from adding a utility player this offseason.
Third Base
The Red Sox are in good hands with Rafael Devers as their starting third baseman. Stop me if you’ve heard this before, Hernández and Araúz would be the most likely depth options as it stands now.
However, should a roster shakeup occur, Bobby Dalbec has proven to be a solid third baseman, playing eight games at the hot corner in 2021. Dalbec was used sparingly at third but would likely receive more time on the other side of the infield if Freeman or Casas come to Boston this season. Dalbec was a natural third baseman before transitioning to first base in the Red Sox farm system.