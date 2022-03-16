How Red Sox Infield Looks After Kyle Schwarber Signs With Phillies

NESN Logo Sign In

The Philadephia Phillies reportedly signed Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday. With the fan-favorite slugger headed elsewhere, where does the Boston Red Sox infield stand now?

First Base

If the season started today, Bobby Dalbec likely see the most time at first base.

After a shaky start, Dalbec became a highly productive member of the 2021 Red Sox. He only hit .240 but racked up 21 doubles, 25 home runs and most importantly 78 runs batted in.

Dalbec’s average jumped from .219 in the first half to .269 in the second. His OPS followed suit, increasing from .673 to .955.

The Red Sox also have MLB.com’s No. 18 prospect, Triston Casas, on the way. The former first-round pick reached AAA last season and could be major-league ready at some point in the 2022 season.

With rumors of Freddie Freeman potentially coming to Boston, the first base position might become a strength for the team.

Second Base

The Red Sox’ second base situation is a little unclear given Kiké Hernández’s positional versatility. If Hernández is placed at second base primarily, the Red Sox will be set with pairing the former Dodger with Christain Arroyo.