Options For Red Sox To Make Splash After Seiya Suzuki Signs With Cubs

The Boston Red Sox have a hole to fill in the outfield following the trade of Hunter Renfroe.

Seiya Suzuki was linked to the Red Sox as recently as Monday, and was considered a quality fit for a Red Sox team with an undefined outfield. On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs signed Suzuki, which poses the question, how will the Red Sox make a splash this offseason?

Freddie Freeman

Freeman is somewhat of an odd fit in Boston considering the combination of Bobby Dalbec’s improved second-half play along with top prospect Triston Casas’ rise through the minors. Adding a 32-year-old first baseman who will likely cost a fortune appears to be a strange fit.

However, Freeman was linked to the Red Sox on Wednesday and would upgrade the lineup substantially, at least on paper.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted: “Red Sox remain very much in the mix for superstar 1B Freddie Freeman as (New York) Yankees and (Toronto Blue Jays) fall out of the bidding with other acquisitions. (Tampa Bay) Rays and (Los Angeles) Dodgers are interested as well.”

After initially reporting that there were three American League East Teams in the running for Freeman, it would appear that the Red Sox and Rays are the only teams remaining inside the division.