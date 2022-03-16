Options For Red Sox To Make Splash After Seiya Suzuki Signs With Cubs

The Boston Red Sox have a hole to fill in the outfield following the trade of Hunter Renfroe.
Seiya Suzuki was linked to the Red Sox as recently as Monday, and was considered a quality fit for a Red Sox team with an undefined outfield. On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs signed Suzuki, which poses the question, how will the Red Sox make a splash this offseason?
Freddie Freeman
Freeman is somewhat of an odd fit in Boston considering the combination of Bobby Dalbec’s improved second-half play along with top prospect Triston Casas’ rise through the minors. Adding a 32-year-old first baseman who will likely cost a fortune appears to be a strange fit.
However, Freeman was linked to the Red Sox on Wednesday and would upgrade the lineup substantially, at least on paper.
MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweeted: “Red Sox remain very much in the mix for superstar 1B Freddie Freeman as (New York) Yankees and (Toronto Blue Jays) fall out of the bidding with other acquisitions. (Tampa Bay) Rays and (Los Angeles) Dodgers are interested as well.”
After initially reporting that there were three American League East Teams in the running for Freeman, it would appear that the Red Sox and Rays are the only teams remaining inside the division.
The left-handed hitter has plenty of power to pull the ball over the deep right-field fence but a tendency to spray his hits to the opposite field. Fenway Park would be a great fit for Freeman, who could take advantage of the Green Monster with ease.
Carlos Correa
Correa will not come cheap but the Red Sox are well below the luxury tax threshold this offseason and have over $90 million coming off of the books next season with a weak free-agent class approaching.
The former Houston Astros shortstop can provide some pop while playing Platinum Glove defense (an award given to the best defensive player in each league). Correa to the Red Sox is an unlikely pairing but the move would certainly be considered a splash signing.
Kris Bryant
Bryant is a great fit due to his versatility. The former Cub and San Francisco Giant can play outfield, third base and first base.
Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has prioritized versatility in the past, acquiring Kiké Hernández, Marwin Gonzalez and Danny Santana last offseason. Two of them can play seven positions while Hernandez excelled in the outfield and at second base in 2021.
Bryant would likely primarily play left field in Boston with Alex Verdugo moving to right field, Hernández to center field, and Jackie Bradley Jr. filling in when needed.
Nick Castellanos
Castellanos would be a great replacement for Renfroe as the best offensive option available. While his outfield play is lacking at times, Castellanos hit .309 with 34 home runs and 100 runs batted in just 138 games.
The former Cincinnati Red was an All-Star in 2021 and took home a Silver Slugger. He came in 12th for the National League Most Valuable Player award.
Trevor Story
Story would be the last name considered to be a big splash in the position player market. His down season in 2021 would be a career year for many, hitting .251 with 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 75 runs batted in with the Colorado Rockies.
Story is a plus defender that has 55 defensive runs saved since his first full season in 2017, good for fourth place in that span.
The 29-year-old shortstop really hit his stride from 2018 to 2020, where he hit a combined .292/.355/.554 over 361 games, with a .909 OPS. He hit 93 doubles and 83 home runs in that span.
He’s also stolen 20+ bags over the last three full seasons and led the league with 15 steals in the shortened 2020 season.
Story’s presence would likely push Xander Bogaerts over to second base, which could create animosity before his player option next offseason. But the Red Sox are in desperate need of premium defense.