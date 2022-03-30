Insider Changes His Patriots Pick In Latest Mock Draft After Offseason Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

After a myriad of offseason transactions, insiders across the NFL are updating their mock drafts.

NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks released a new mock draft on Tuesday, using a bold strategy. Brooks does not believe a quarterback will be selected in the first round, a stark change from his previous mock.

In his preceding mock, Brooks had three quarterbacks come off the board before the Patriots pick at No. 21. At that point, he believed one of the premier cornerbacks, Clemson Tiger’s Andrew Booth Jr. would fall into the Patriots’ lap.

Now that most teams appear to be set at quarterback, Brooks believes teams will not overvalue the position as much as in previous years. With that in mind, he now has Booth Jr. all the way up to No. 12 in the draft to the Minnesota Vikings.

Brooks doubled down on his cornerback projection for the Patriots, going with Auburn Tigers’ Roger McCreary.

“(Patriots head coach) Bill Belichick has a knack for identifying and developing blue-chip cornerbacks,” Brooks wrote. “McCreary has a solid set of tools that should make him a strong fit in a versatile scheme that blends man and zone coverage.”

The Patriots have been listed as a potential landing spot for McCreary in the past, as he is considered to be strong in press-man coverage.