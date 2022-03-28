Julian Edelman Puts Tom Brady Spin On Will Smith-Chris Rock Meme

NESN Logo Sign In

Now that he has some more time on his hands, you can always count on Julian Edelman to hop on the latest social media trends.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver did exactly that in wake of the wild scene that was at Sunday night’s Academy Awards. An irate Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the comedian’s out-of-pocket joke about the Best Actor winner’s wife, igniting a Twitter storm for the ages.

If you use the app, you’ve probably seen the still shot of Smith’s smack all over your timeline. Edelman was among the many who turned the photo into a meme, using it to depict Tom Brady’s unprecedented NFL longevity.

Fellow Boston fan favorite Jaylen Brown also got in the fun, using the widely used meme to take a shot at those who thought the Celtics’ franchise cornerstones were incapable of coexisting.