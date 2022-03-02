Liverpool Vs. Norwich: Score, Highlights Of FA Cup Fifth-Round Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Takumi Minamino scored twice, as Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup quarterfinals by beating Norwich City 2-1 on Wednesday.

Three days after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium, the Reds maintained their pursuit in the FA Cup courtesy of the Japan international’s clinical first-half double at Anfield, with Lukas Rupp’s 76th-minute response not enough for the Canaries.

The composure to pass here ? @DivockOrigi@takumina0116 finishes off a well worked move#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/o23nGdERo6 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 2, 2022

An FA Cup brace for Takumi Minamino ? pic.twitter.com/r5BTb9bk6t — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) March 2, 2022

Josh Sargent ?? Lukas Rupp



Norwich City get on the board! pic.twitter.com/KRQRDWGaBP — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) March 2, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds will discover their next opponents in the competition Thursday when the draw for the last eight takes place.