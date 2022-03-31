Colin Kaepernick Named Honorary Captain For Michigan Spring Football Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Colin Kaepernick is returning to the gridiron. Sort of.

The University of Michigan named the former NFL quarterback an honorary captain for its annual Maize and Blue Spring Game, which will take place Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines made their announcement via social media.

“Football Family. Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7,” Michigan wrote in a Tweet.

Football Family.



Excited to share the field with our honorary captain for Saturday's Maize and Blue Spring Game, @Kaepernick7 #GoBlue ? pic.twitter.com/2H6Yj2Ivwl — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 30, 2022

Kaepernick, 34, remains a free agent nearly six years after he last played in the NFL. He insists he’s still in good-enough shape to play professionally.

He won’t play in Michigan’s spring game, but his presence should serve as a reminder about both his enduring desire to play and his status as an iconic athlete-turned-activist.