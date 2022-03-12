MLB All-Star Game Could End In Home Run Derby If Tied After Nine Innings

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s get crazy, folks.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game now is a game that gives the winner bragging rights rather than the American or National League home-field advantage in the World Series.

But instead of going into extra innings and potentially dragging out for hours on end, the Midsummer Classic could end in a home run derby if it is tied after nine full innings.

MLB and its players’ association came to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement Thursday. It officially was ratified the same night and spring training is underway.

But the Associated Press caught a nugget in the CBA that may pique the interests of baseball fans.

“If the All-Star Game remains tied after nine innings, the game will be decided by a Home Run Derby between the teams, subject to the parties’ agreement on details and format,” reads exhibit 13, titled “Tentative Agreement ? All-Star Game and Home Run Derby,” the AP reported, citing the CBA.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and if it’s tied after nine innings, let’s hope we see some chaos to end it.