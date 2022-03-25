NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga Loses To Arkansas In Bracket-Busting Upset

NESN Logo Sign In

The Gonzaga Bulldogs entered March Madness as not only the No. 1 seed in the Western Region but the entire tournament.

After a Sweet 16 bout with the No. 4 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, the Bulldogs will be headed home. The 74-68 final busted brackets all over the country.

According to SB Nation, 27.1% of ESPN brackets had Gonzaga winning it all.

On top of brackets, the upset cost bettors a lot of money. The Bulldogs entered the game as 9.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook but could not separate from the Razorbacks.

Incredibly, 85% of the money wagered on the moneyline backed Gonzaga, according to Action Network.

The upset was an expensive one for many.