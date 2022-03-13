NFL Free Agency Rumors: Could Patriots Rival Pursue J.C. Jackson?

NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t look like the Patriots will dish out a monster offer for J.C. Jackson, but the same might not be said for one of New England’s fiercest foes.

In a joint column published with fellow NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, ESPN’s Dan Graziano noted free-agent cornerbacks might not be able to cash in as greatly as they hoped this offseason. That said, the New York Jets reportedly are open to spending top dollar on a CB, which theoretically means Jackson ultimately could find a home in the Meadowlands.

“I was told this week to expect the Jets to spend big on one of the top cornerbacks in free agency,” Graziano wrote. “The fact that New England didn’t franchise J.C. Jackson and the Bucs didn’t franchise Carlton Davis indicates that teams don’t expect the cornerback market to be overly lucrative this year. But I was told the Jets seem like the one team that might break the bank for one.”

Bringing in Jackson could be a wise move for the Jets on multiple levels. Not only is the 2021 Pro Bowl selection one of the best CBs set to hit the market, but he also has a wealth of institutional knowledge about the Patriots. New York could find said intel and information highly valuable.

Jackson will be free to sign with any team beginning Wednesday when the new NFL year kicks off.