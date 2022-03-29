Patrice Bergeron Expected To Play For Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs After Missing Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Not seeing Patrice Bergeron on the ice for practice probably caused a bit of worry among Bruins fans.

After all, Boston’s captain just returned Saturday afternoon after a four-game absence due to an infection in his elbow that required Bergeron to undergo surgery.

But it appears everything is just fine and he will be in the lineup when the Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Tuesday night for the first time since Oct. 22, 2019.

“He had a maintenance day,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, per team-provided audio. “We expect him to be here (Tuesday) night.”

Bergeron just played in his 1,200th career game — all with the Bruins — in Saturday’s win, and all signs point to him playing in 1,201 as Boston and Toronto fight it out for third place in the Atlantic Division standings.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.