How Patrice Bergeron Reacted To Playing 1,200th Game With Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was granted a milestone moment Saturday when he took the ice at TD Garden as Boston hosted the New York Islanders.

It marked the 1,200th career game for Bergeron, who had missed the previous four due to injury, all of which have come representing the Bruins.

“I don’t know. I mean, I guess I’ve been around for a while. It’s probably the one thing (that sticks out),” Bergeron said humorously after Boston’s 6-3 victory. “I’d say, you know, it’s been a long road but it went fast for the first 1,200. And it’s kind of crazy to think but yeah, that being said, appreciate the moment and be thankful for everything I’ve been able to go through.”

Bergeron, who recorded one assist Saturday (career point No. 963), confirmed the fact he’s been able to do it with one organization adds to the meaning. Bergeron was selected in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Bruins.

“Of course it’s special. Especially being an Original Six team, a storied franchise and being around for and having a chance to meet those guys,” Bergeron said. “Yeah, to me, it’s an honor and something I don’t take lightly to be a Boston Bruin. It definitely is special.”

Bergeron is playing on the final year of his contract and recently general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Bruce Cassidy shared how they have not had any conversations about what the two-way forward wants to do in the future. Cassidy did express Saturday how he is hoping Bergeron will achieve the next century mark — game No. 1,300 — in Boston, as well.