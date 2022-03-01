Patriots Rumors: Key Defensive Back Progressing Well After Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots should have an important defensive player back in the fold when they reconvene for offensive workouts.

Slot cornerback Jonathan Jones, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury last October, is “progressing nicely” in his recovery, according to a report Tuesday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

“There’s the expectation that he will be able to train fully this offseason,” Giardi reported on Twitter.

We've spent a lot of time talking JC Jackson (more on him later), but #Patriots slot corner Jonathan Jones has progressed nicely from his season-ending shoulder surgery. There's the expectation that he will be able to train fully this offseason. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 1, 2022

The Patriots missed Jones down the stretch this season. Second-year replacement Myles Bryant played well for stretches in his absence but struggled late, especially against speedy Buffalo Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

With New England trading top outside corner Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers shortly before Jones’ injury, it lacked quality cornerback depth for much of the season — a deficiency that was exposed in its lone playoff game. With starter Jalen Mills sidelined by a positive COVID-19 test, Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense tore the Patriots’ secondary apart in a 47-17 rout.

The Patriots’ cornerback group could see even more turnover this offseason as J.C. Jackson heads toward free agency. Jackson earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors this season and could be too pricey for the Patriots to retain, either through the franchise tag (which would cost roughly $17.3 million next season) or with a long-term extension.